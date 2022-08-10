Criminals burn vehicles, shops in Celaya and Irapuato, Mexico

Criminals burned vehicles and shops in the cities of Celaya and Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico on Tuesday night as the police and the Civil Defence attended the fires.

The government secretary of Guanajuato, Libia García, has said that these incidents are products of the confrontation that was recorded in Jalisco.

She also announced that they were reinforcing the security in both municipalities.

The municipal police of Celaya reported the intentional burning of three vehicles in the Girasoles settlement.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The officials have managed to detain various people, "who were wearing pixelated cloth and were identified as a criminal group."

There was no other detail available immediately.

Irapuato municipality reported that there were 11 shops, a pharmacy, a convenience store, and a petrol station were burned.

The local media reported that the criminal groups burned places in both cities of Guanajuato.