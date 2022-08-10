 Contact Us

Bollywood seeks boost with 'Forrest Gump' remake

Aamir Khan's "Laal Singh Chaddha", an adaptation of the 1994 U.S. classic starring Tom Hanks, hits cinemas on Thursday ahead of India's 75th independence celebrations.

Published 10.08.2022 13:01
One of India's biggest stars is banking on a remake of Hollywood feelgood hit "Forrest Gump" to revive the fortunes of Hindi-language Bollywood, after a string of weak box-office showings.
