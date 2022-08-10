Greek opposition remains interested in snap elections amid surveillance scandal

The Greek opposition on Wednesday remained keen on calling for snap elections as the surveillance scandal has escalated in the country.

Nikos Androulakis, the leader of the opposition PASOK-KINAL party said in a statement: "If I had not been a member of the EU Parliament, neither I nor the Greek public would have known about the parastatal methods used by the current government."

Androulakis said the National Intelligence Service (EYP), through surveillance on him, also spied on the entire party, including former prime ministers and ministers, as well as former and active deputies.

"Is everything a satanic coincidence or a complete plan of political extermination?" Androulakis asked.

He reiterated that he will not engage in a discussion with authorities of the EYP, which, he noted, operated despite clear provisions defined in the laws and constitution.

"I will not legitimize the illegal practices of the (Kyriakos) Mitsotakis government by participating in an extra-institutional process, which is neither legal nor ethical," Androulakis added.

Stressing that he has no confidence in the government, Androulakis said: "Today, this proud party, along with the majority of the country's democratic public is showing you the door to exit from power."

In a new statement, the main opposition party SYRIZA-PS also claimed that Mitsotakis is insisting on opacity and authoritarianism, and that he is dangerous to democracy and rule of law.

MeRA25, a leftist opposition party led by former Finance Minister Yanis Varufakis, said in a statement that the surveillance is not limited to Androulakis and journalist Thanasis Koukakis, who was the first to denounce his surveillance.

"It also goes without saying that illegal surveillance is not the only crime-against-the-institutions of the Mitsotakis government.

"In its three years, it already has a disproportionate history of scandals that have come to light -- either by chance or by investigation," the party said.

SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL

In a televised address to the nation, Mitsotakis on Monday acknowledged that Androulakis was wiretapped by the state's intelligence agency, but denied he knew about the surveillance.

"Although everything was done legally, the EYP underestimated the political dimension of this action. It was formally okay, but politically unacceptable," Mitsotakis claimed.

The announcement followed the resignation of EYP head Andreas Kontoleon and the prime minister's General Secretary Grigoris Dimitriadis last Friday.

The scandal erupted last week when Kontoleon told a parliamentary committee that his agency had been spying on Koukakis.

The parliamentary probe was launched after Androulakis complained to top prosecutors about an attempt to hack his cellphone with Israeli-made Predator tracking software.