Electrical discharge causes fire in fuel base in Matanzas, Cuba: Video

An electrical discharge caused a fire on Friday in one of the combustible tanks located in a supertanker base, outside the city of Matanzas, Cuba.

The base was containing 26,000 cubic meters of crude oil in the country, around %50 of its maximum capacity.

One of the officials said that the forces were immediately activated to be able to suppress the fire and prevent the flames reach other similar containers in the area.

It was also noted that to be able to put out the fire, more water was brought from a nearby bay.

What caused the incident is still unknown and investigated, but the first evaluations indicate an error in the lightning rod system, which could not resist the electrical discharge.

Misbel Palmero Aguiar, general director of the Antonio Guiteras Termoelectrical Central, has said that the unit was still in service and that the accident was not interrupting the pumping of the combustible towards the plant.