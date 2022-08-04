Chinese military begins drills, live firing around Taiwan

Pedestrians walk past a screen showing footage of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers during an evening news programme, in Beijing, China August 2, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

China's military began exercises and live firing in the waters and airspace around Taiwan, state-run media reported Thursday.

According to the Global Times, joint military exercises of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) were being carried out around Taiwan involving the use of advanced weapons, including J-20 stealth fighter jets and DF-17 hypersonic missiles.

"The exercises are unprecedented as the PLA conventional missiles are expected to fly over the island of Taiwan for the first time, PLA forces will enter an area within 12 nautical miles of the island and the so-called median line will cease to exist," it quoted Chinese experts as saying.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said its forces are monitoring the situation in response, as China has been changing the status quo and destabilizing the region's security.

"We seek no escalation, but we don't stand down when it comes to our security and sovereignty," the ministry tweeted.

The Chinese military announced Tuesday that a "series of targeted military operations" would be carried out in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

"The People's Liberation Army will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter Pelosi's visit to Taiwan island and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," China's Defense Ministry said.

The announcement came shortly after Pelosi landed in Taiwan -- the first by a U.S. House speaker in 25 years.

China considers Taiwan its "breakaway province," while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye told French BFM TV that after the annexation of Taiwan, they will be re-educated to make them patriotic.

Beijing also used the term "re-educate" for the program it applied to the ethnic Uyghur Muslims.

Rights groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, accuse Beijing of oppressing 12 million Uyghurs, most of whom are Muslims.























