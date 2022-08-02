News World Kentucky floods death toll rises to 37

Kentucky floods death toll rises to 37

DPA WORLD Published August 02,2022 Subscribe

A Kentucky Army National Guard helicopter crew surveys disaster areas due to flooding during a media flight around eastern Kentucky, U.S. July 30, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

At least 37 people died in devastating floods in the U.S. state of Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday.



We are ending the day with more heartbreaking news out of Eastern Kentucky. We can confirm the death toll has now risen to 37, with so many more still missing," Beshear tweeted.



The governor went on to warn residents of the hard-hit Eastern Kentucky region that "a series of complex storms" would be moving through the area with the greatest threat overnight.



"The biggest concern is overnight flooding," he said, advising residents in areas that have suffered flooding to seek shelter on higher ground.



Authorities said it could be weeks before all the victims are found and that it was unclear how many people were missing since there is no mobile reception in large parts of the disaster zone.



Flash floods and landslides followed heavy rains in Kentucky and in the neighbouring states of Virginia and West Virginia.



Many people were surprised by the floods on Thursday night.



U.S. President Joe Biden approved a request for a major disaster declaration in Kentucky, unlocking federal funding to aid the recovery efforts.



In December, more than 70 people died amid devastating tornadoes in the state.



























