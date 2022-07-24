Migrant vessel capsizes in The Bahamas, several dead

Several people are dead after a migrant vessel capsized off the coast of The Bahamas, authorities said on Sunday.

The incident happened amid a continuing wave of sea migration toward the United States.

The Bahamas police said the boat capsized some 7 miles (11 kilometers) off the island of New Providence. An undetermined number of people have died.

Four women and 17 men were rescued, immigration minister Keith Bell said in an interview, adding that authorities have not yet confirmed the nationality of the migrants.

"We mourn lives lost of those seeking a better way of life," Bell said. "Those here with families and friends in Haiti, encourage your loved ones not to risk their lives."

The Bahamas is a frequent transit route for Haitian migrants seeking to reach the United States. Dangerous sea voyages in rickety vessels have become increasingly common over the last year as Haitians flee poverty and rising gang violence.