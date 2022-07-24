 Contact Us

Sakurajima volcano in Japan erupts, triggers evacuation

Sakurajima volcano on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu erupted on Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks.

Published 24.07.2022 20:07
