MEXICO IS NO COLONY, ITS PRESIDENT NOT PUPPET, PRESIDENT OBRADOR SAYS, AFTER T-MECS ENERGY POLICY CONTROVERSY

Mexico is no colony, its president not puppet, President Obrador says, after T-MEC's energy policy controversy

"Mexico is an independent country, it is not a colony of anyone," Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Saturday.

"The President of Mexico is not a dummy, nor a puppet of any exterior government," he added.

Referring to the demands on the national energy policy by the United States and Canada within the T-MEC, the treaty between the three countries, he criticized the opposition.

Accompanied by the Health Cabinet, President has said that they will not step back in defending Pemex and CFE, the country's national energy companies, especially facing the opposition of a group of "reactionaries", who are opposed to the national interest.

"The United States and Canada are making demands because we want to rescue our oil and our national electrical industry and, although it seems unbelievable, the opposition in Mexico is defending the foreign companies, instead of defending the Pemex and the CFE."

"They are traitors of the homeland, but you know what, we will not give a single step back. Mexico is an independent country, it is not a colony of no country and the president of Mexico is not a dummy, nor a puppet of any foreign government."

Obrador also reminded people that are having this campaign against the national companies that the president of the United States Joe Biden has said to him that the agreement between the two countries should be implemented equally.

"This is what President Biden always tells me and this is what I will be defending," he said.

"The sovereignty of Mexico. The independence of Mexico".

"This is why, although the fascists and conservatives don't like, thanks to this defense, the gasoline in Mexico is cheaper than the United States and Europe; because of the oil workers," he said.