YPG/PKK sympathizers hold demonstration in Helsinki to protest NATO deal

Sympathizers of the YPG/PKK terrorist organization held demonstrations Wednesday in Finland 's capital to protest an agreement it signed last month with Türkiye to secure NATO membership.

Gathering outside the Finnish parliament in Helsinki, the demonstrators unfurled banners symbolizing the terrorist group. They also chanted slogans against the policies of President Sauli Niinisto and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto , saying, "Finland for sale, no to NATO."







Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO in June, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine. But Türkiye, a member of the alliance for 70 years, voiced objections, criticizing both countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups.

The trilateral agreement signed between the countries in June stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the terrorist YPG/PKK or the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye, and said Ankara extends full support to Finland and Sweden against threats to their national security.

All 30 NATO member states need to approve the admission of any new countries.





The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the European Union, and the US, and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist PKK's Syrian branch.

Türkiye has criticized European countries for allowing protests and other events by the PKK and YPG/PKK, notwithstanding their status as terrorist groups with the blood of thousands on their hands.





