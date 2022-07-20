WHO warns of soaring coronavirus, monkeypox cases

The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that coronavirus cases have doubled in six weeks.

It added that the reports of monkeypox cases have also soared to almost 14,000 in 70 countries in 2022.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said coronavirus deaths are also increasing but for the moment, not as rapidly as cases.

"More cases mean we can expect to see more hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks," he said at a media webinar.

The WHO chief said there are many sublineages of the omicron as a new variant of coronavirus, most notably BA.5, the most transmissible variant that has been detected.

"We will see continued waves of infection, but we need not see continued waves of hospitalization and death. We have the tools to save lives -- vaccines, tests, therapeutics, and public health tools," said Tedros.

Regarding monkeypox, he said: "So far, five deaths have been reported, all in Africa."

"Most cases continue to be reported from Europe, primarily among men who have sex with men."

Tedros said that the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee will reconvene Thursday to consider if the monkeypox outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern -- the WHO's highest level of emergency.

He said although there is a declining trend for monkeypox in some countries, others are seeing an increase, and six countries reported their first cases last week.

"This week, WHO updated its guidance for men who have sex with men to include additional advice and information for the affected community," said Tedros.