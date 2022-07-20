Türkiye says Iraq attack carried out by terrorist group, urges cooperation

Turkish Foreign Ministry said that it stands against all kinds of attacks that target civilians, after being accused of an attack in Iraq causing casualties.

"We are very saddened to hear that 8 people were killed and 23 were wounded in an air strike on the Dohuk province of Iraq," the statement shared on Wednesday read, also extending condolences to the "friendly Iraqi people and government."

"Türkiye is against all kinds of attacks that target civilians and takes the utmost care to be able to protect civilians abiding with the international law," it added.

"The attack is believed to be carried out by a terrorist group, and our legitimate and determined stance on our fight against terrorism is being targeted with these kinds of attacks."

The statement also said that the country is ready to take the necessary steps to uncover the truth about the incident.

"We call on Iraqi authorities to avoid making remarks under the influence of the terrorist propaganda and to cooperate to be able to unveil the true doers of the incident."