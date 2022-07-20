 Contact Us
US Police search robbery suspect disguised as old woman in Georgia

Published July 20,2022
Local police in the US state of Georgia are looking for a suspect in a Monday bank robbery who was disguised as an elderly woman.

The individual donned a white wig, floral dress, mask, and gloves and walked up to a Chase bank teller presenting a note, and telling her he had a gun, according to the McDonough Police Department. The suspect then took an unspecified amount of money and fled in an SUV that lacked license plates.

A BOLO, or Be On the Lookout, alert, issued by the department described the suspect as a slender Black male who is roughly 6 feet (182 cm) tall.

Police have urged residents to call in with any information they may have on the case. Additional details on the search were not immediately available.