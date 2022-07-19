KEY REPORT: AUSTRALIAS ENVIRONMENT IN POOR AND DETERIORATING STATE

Australia's environment is in a "poor and deteriorating" state overall and is facing increasing pressures from climate change, pollution and mining, a key report released Tuesday found.



Habitat loss and invasive species were also increasingly threatening species and ecosystems and investment in biodiversity conservation is insufficient, according to the State of the Environment 2021 report, which is published every five years.



Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent and has one of the highest rates of decline of OECD countries.



The number of species listed as threatened grew by 8% since 2016, and is expected to increase in the coming years as a result of the severe "Black Summer" bushfires in 2019-20.



The increasing frequency and severity of extreme events are affecting human wellbeing, and rising temperatures and changing rainfall patterns affected by climate change are putting pressure on inland water systems.



Australia experienced a drought from 2017 to 2019 that topped the worst-ever drought previously recorded, followed by bushfires in 2019-20 that saw huge areas of land burned, including 8 million hectares of native vegetation. In 2021 and this year, there have been record-breaking floods in the country's east.



The report calls for greater national leadership to boost coordinated environmental action, citing cross-sector collaboration and a particular focus on developing solutions with Indigenous communities and knowledge.



The previous Australian government of Scott Morrison, which came under repeated criticism for its lack of environmental action, received the report last year but declined to release it ahead of the May election. The new Labor government of Anthony Albanese has pledged to step up climate action.



Minister for Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek announced a goal to protect 30% of Australia's land and oceans by 2030 on Tuesday, which could include the creation of new national parks and marine protected areas.

