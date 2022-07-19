Greek population falls markedly due to emigration, low birth rate

Greece's population has declined markedly over the past decade, the national statistical authority reported on Tuesday.



The Hellenical Statistical Authority attributed the decline in part to a low birth rate, but also to emigration following the financial crisis of 2010-18, as many Greeks sought employment abroad.



It put the population in 2021 at 10,432,481, down 384,000 on the 2011 census.



The statisticians noted that almost all other European Union member states were facing low birth rates.

According to Eurostat figures, Greece's population decline, which has been continuing since 2011, will result in the country having the oldest people in the EU by 2030.