GERMANY: CLIMATE CRISIS IS WORLDS BIGGEST SECURITY PROBLEM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock takes part in the Petersberg Climate Dialogue at the Foreign Office in Berlin, Germany July 18, 2022 (REUTERS)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called climate change the world's "biggest security problem" on Monday as Berlin hosts representatives of some 40 countries for the Petersberg Climate Dialogue.



"The climate crisis is now the biggest security problem for all people on this earth," Baerbock said. "The climate crisis does not stop at any border - that is why the answers must not stop at any border either."



The Petersberg Climate Dialogue is central to paving the way for a successful 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly referred to as COP27, which is taking place in Egyptian coastal town of Sharm el-Sheikh in November.



"We are all in the same boat, which means that we can only turn the tide together," said Baerbock.



She added that the Russian invasion of Ukraine marked a setback in the fight against climate change. Germany "will bring more coal-fired power plants online in the coming months, but only temorarily," she said.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi are both due to address the meeting, which is being co-hosted by Germany and Egypt.






























