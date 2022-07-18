Climate change costs Germany some €6.6 billion per year, study finds

Climate change has cost Germany an average of €6.6 billion ($6.7 billion) per year since 2000, according to a study commissioned by the Economy Ministry.



The total cost since that time has been €145 billion, according to the study, which was released by the ministry on Monday to coincide with the Petersburg Climate Dialogue taking place in Berlin.



The event is central to paving the way for a successful 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly referred to as COP27, which is taking place in Egyptian coastal town of Sharm el-Sheikh in November.

