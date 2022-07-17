PAKISTANS OUSTED PM KHANS PARTY TEHREK-E-INSAAF WINS LANDSLIDE IN CRUCIAL BY-POLLS

News World Pakistan's ousted PM Khan's party Tehrek-e-Insaaf wins landslide in crucial by-polls

The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday swept the crucial by-elections, paving the way for its government in the country's bellwether Punjab province, unofficial results showed.

DPA WORLD Published July 17,2022