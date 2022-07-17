Ex-rugby league player Ricky Bibey found dead hotel room in Florence

A man found dead in a hotel room in Florence was named by Italian media on Sunday as British former rugby league player Ricky Bibey .

Bibey, a two-time Challenge Cup winner with Wigan Warriors and St Helens, was reportedly found dead on Saturday in the Hotel Continentale, after a woman he was with cried out for help.

Super League tweeted it was "saddened to hear of the passing of Ricky Bibey ".

"We thank Ricky for his contributions to the game and send our condolences to Ricky's family and friends during this time".

A maid rushed in to find the 43-year old woman bleeding heavily from serious injuries, and she was rushed to hospital, La Nazione daily newspaper said.

Bibey, 40, appeared to have died of a heart attack, it said.

Other guests at the Continentale, just next to the Tuscan city's famous Ponte Vecchio bridge, reportedly heard shouts coming from the room.

Police seized objects including items possibly used in an erotic game, La Nazione said.







