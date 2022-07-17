News World German leader Scholz: European Union needs to step up its game as 'geopolitical actor'

"Permanent disunity, permanent dissent between member states weakens us. That is why Europe's most important response to the change of times is: Unity. We absolutely must maintain it and we must deepen it," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement.

