German defence committee head calls for national Ukraine conference

The Bundestag's defence committee chairwoman has called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to convene a national Ukraine conference as early as possible.



Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, from the pro-business Free Democrats which is in coalition with Scholz's Social Democrats in the German parliament, wrote a letter to the chancellor which was seen by dpa on Sunday.



"While the Ukrainian army is bravely resisting the brutal Russian attack, trying to keep the Russian army at bay as well as having its own military successes, also due to our humanitarian, economic and military support, Russia continues to gear up for major offensives," Strack-Zimmermann warned in the letter.



She wants a meeting between German politicians, the army, the arms industry and trade unions to agree on further help for Ukraine.



"The goal should be to get an orderly overview so we can initiate the next steps in a targeted, consensual and joint manner," she wrote, adding that Ukraine holding out depends "on Germany's support."



Scholz was criticized in the initial stages of Russia's invasion of Ukraine for only sending items such as helmets and being slow to deliver arms and meaningful help.



The support from Germany has picked up with Strack-Zimmermann at the forefront of the push to send heavy arms. But she said the country must "do even more to help Ukraine win this war."



She added: "Germany must assume the leadership role in Europe demanded by Western partners and move forward decisively and courageously without any doubts."



