Major fire in natural gas plant in Oklahoma, evacuations urged

A great fire broke out in a big natural gas plant in Medford Oklahoma, United States, which provoked local authorities to urge the evacuation of the residents.

The office of the Sheriff of Grant announced on social media that the displaced residents of Medford will be moved to Enid hotels where they stayed at night.

Reports indicated that before the fire a strong explosion was registered in the gas plant, which was operated by Oneok.

Videos on social media show the fire and great black smoke.