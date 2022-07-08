News World Pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk clear way for death penalties

Pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Donetsk region have paved the way for the execution of foreigners sentenced to death as a moratorium on the death penalty was lifted by the internationally unrecognized parliament of the breakaway region.



The move comes as two British citizens and one Moroccan await their fate after being sentenced to death by the separatists around a month ago. They have been accused of fighting for the Ukrainian army as mercenaries.



Ukraine, however, claims that the three of them are regular soldiers and must therefore be granted the rights of prisoners of war. The verdict by the court in Donetsk is not internationally recognized and the execution of the men could be regarded as a war crime under international law.

