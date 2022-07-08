 Contact Us

Major episodes of violence against politicians in Japan

Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe, one of Japan's most influential politicians in modern times, died on Friday after being shot at a campaign event.

Reuters / World
Published 08.07.2022 12:57
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 11
The shooting of Abe has prompted shock and condemnation both in Japan and overseas.
Nearly one million Muslims ascend Mt. Arafat near holy city of Mecca
Hundreds of firefighters battling forest blazes in France
Muslim pilgrims stream out of Mecca for hajj high point
Maskless Muslim pilgrims launch largest hajj since COVID pandemic
Taghit: First spark of revolution against French colonialism in Algeria