 Contact Us

‘Shocking’: Fatal shooting of Japan’s ex-premier stuns world leaders

World leaders on Friday expressed shock after Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot at an election campaign event.

Published 08.07.2022 14:58
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 22
World leaders on Friday expressed shock after Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot at an election campaign event.
Nearly one million Muslims ascend Mt. Arafat near holy city of Mecca
Major episodes of violence against politicians in Japan
Hundreds of firefighters battling forest blazes in France
Muslim pilgrims stream out of Mecca for hajj high point
Maskless Muslim pilgrims launch largest hajj since COVID pandemic