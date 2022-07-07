Turkish Airlines suspends some international flights due to Russia-Ukraine war

Türkiye's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines has suspended some international flights amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

Flights to and from Ukraine, Belarus' capital Minsk and the Russian cities of Yekaterinburg, Rostov, and Sochi have been suspended until the end of August, the airline said on Twitter on Thursday.

The national career was flying to six destinations in Ukraine-Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, and Zaporizhia.

It has direct flights from Istanbul to the Russian capital Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan.

Nearly 4,900 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the war with Russia started on Feb. 24.

Over 15 million people have been forced to flee their homes, including more than 8.4 million that have fled to other countries, according to UN figures.