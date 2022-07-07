German chancellor underlines support for Kiev despite economic fears

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he is determined that Germany will keep supporting Ukraine despite growing economic problems at home, as Russia continues to attack its neighbour.



"I believe that you can only ever act with the support of citizens," he told television broadcaster ZDF.



"But I think that it will be possible for a long time, and necessary for a long time, to maintain solidarity with Ukraine through Germany's efforts," he said.



He emphasized that Germany had a duty to maintain solidarity with Ukraine because Kiev is fighting to defend democracy and the rule of law from Russian invaders.



"We cannot accept that one country invades its neighbour and says, 'I'm taking a piece of the territory, this is mine now'," Scholz said.



He also defended the sanctions imposed on Russia. Politicians from the Left party and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) recently called for the sanctions to be lifted and for the gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 to become operational in order to avert a looming energy crisis.



Germany is reducing its dependence on Russian energy as quickly as possible but fears are growing that Moscow could halt supplies at any point, and possibly this month.



In the wake of the Ukraine war, energy and food prices have risen steeply in Germany and worldwide, triggering fears of unrest.



