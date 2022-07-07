Turkish, Israeli presidents discuss bilateral, regional issues

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday to extend greetings ahead of this weekend's Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

The two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Ankara and Tel Aviv have recently ramped up efforts to mend ties fractured since 2010, when Israeli forces stormed a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians. Nine Turkish activists were killed in the incident.

Herzog met Erdoğan in Türkiye in March, while the foreign ministers of the two countries have also made reciprocal visits this year and started efforts to upgrade their diplomatic representation.

RABBIS' EID MESSAGE

The Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States also issued a message for Eid al-Adha.

"We wish our fellow citizens and neighbors celebrating the Eid al-Adha, that their prayers and acts of sharing be accepted and make the world a better place for us all," the group said.

Eid al-Adha marks the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son on God's command, before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram.

During the holiday, financially-able Muslims slaughter animals such as cows, sheep and goats, with the meat distributed among the poor and shared with friends and relatives.