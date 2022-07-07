Russia prevents Ukraine from planting flag on Snake Island

Ukrainian service members install a national flag on Snake (Zmiinyi) Island, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Odesa region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released July 7, 2022 (REUTERS)

The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday that it prevented the Ukrainian armed forces from planting that country's flag on Snake Island in the Black Sea.

Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the Ukrainian military tried to make a symbolic gesture and mark the island with a flag as a regained Ukrainian territory.

"The aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces immediately struck the Snake Island with high-precision missiles. As a result of the strike, part of the Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed. The survivors fled," said Konashenkov.

On July 2, the ministry announced that Russian servicemen left Snake Island to free the passage for the trade vessels transporting grain and food.

Konashenkov said Russian armed forces continued destroying Ukraine's military infrastructure and the opponent has suffered heavy losses.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 234 aircraft, 137 helicopters, 1,479 unmanned aerial vehicles, 353 air defense systems, 3,935 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 724 multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, 3,102 field artillery and mortar guns, as well as 4,064 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed," he said.