PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN WELCOMES MALAYSIAS PREMIER WITH OFFICIAL CEREMONY

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Bin Yaakob with an official ceremony in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan met Ismail Sabri Bin Yaakob, who is on a four-day trip to Türkiye, at the presidential complex.

The leaders will hold one-on-one talks and delegation-level meetings, which will be followed by a signing ceremony and a joint news conference.

It is Sabri's first visit to Türkiye as chief executive of the Southeast Asian nation.

Sabri arrived in Türkiye on Tuesday and spent the day in Istanbul where he met the Malaysian community and Turkish businesses, and inspected the Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport which is owned and managed by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd.