Pakistan PM: Waiting for Turkish leader Erdoğan to visit Islamabad

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said he is waiting to welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Islamabad later this year.

Sharif made the remarks while meeting Mehmet Paçacı , the new Turkish ambassador to Islamabad, in the prime minister's office.

"Pakistan-Türkiye fraternal ties were unparalleled in inter-state relations in terms of mutual trust, understanding, and mutual support on each other's national causes," Sharif said, according to a statement from his office.

He expressed hope that during the ambassador's tenure bilateral cooperation will be further strengthened, especially in the trade and investment domains.

The Pakistani premier thanked Türkiye for their steadfast support of the disputed Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to Türkiye's core interests.

Recalling his recent visit to Türkiye in June, Sharif said he was looking forward to welcoming Erdogan for the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Pakistan which is expected to be held in September this year.

He also highlighted the significance of the 75th anniversary of Pakistani-Turkish diplomatic relations and underscored the importance of celebrating this milestone in a befitting manner through commemorative events in both countries, the statement concluded.