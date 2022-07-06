Italian government averts coalition collapse

A governmental crisis has been averted in Italy after the Five Star Movement (M5S) announced on Wednesday that it would stay in the ruling coalition.



The populist party has heavily criticized the government in recent weeks on topics including the delivery of weapons to Ukraine and the distribution and amount of government financial support in Italy.



M5S leader Giuseppe Conte had a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Wednesday.



"We are prepared to continue to share the responsibility of government, as we have done so far, but in an honest and constructive fashion," Conte said afterwards.



He had given Draghi a document in the name of his party giving reasons for its dissatisfaction and demanding a change of course. Draghi will consider the demands, Conte said.



It was unclear before the meeting whether Draghi's coalition could continue to govern if M5S left. If the coalition collapses, the country will be forced to return to the polls.



Three government ministers are from M5S. However, the party has been in crisis since Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio left along with his supporters. As dozens of its parliamentarians left, calls to leave the government grew.



Furthermore, rumours circulated that Draghi had talked to M5S founder Beppe Grillo about forcing Conte out of the party. Draghi has, however, denied such conversations took place.



