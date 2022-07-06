 Contact Us

Turkish resort town Bodrum to host international ballet festival

Turkish resort town Bodrum will host an international ballet festival on Aug. 6-19, the national directorate of opera and ballet announced Wednesday.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 06.07.2022 15:55
