BRITAINS WELSH SECRETARY THIRD CABINET MINISTER TO RESIGN

Britain's Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has resigned from his post, making him the third cabinet minister to resign from Boris Johnson's government.



Hart said he wanted to help Boris Johnson "turn the ship around" but "we have passed the point where this is possible."



He wrote in his resignation letter: "I have never been a massive fan of Ministerial resignations being the best means of forcing change.



"Colleagues have done their upmost in private and public to help you turn the ship around, but it is with sadness that I feel we have passed the point where this is possible."



