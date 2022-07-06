Erdoğan welcomes Somali leader Mohamud with official ceremony

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday welcomed his Somali counterpart with an official ceremony in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan welcomed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud , who is on a four-day official visit to Türkiye, at the presidential complex.

The leaders will hold one-on-one talks before delegation-level meetings followed by a signing ceremony and a joint news conference.

The leaders will have lunch together.

Also representing Türkiye were Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu , Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirişçi.

Earlier in the day, Mohamud visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Turkish Republic, and laid a wreath at his gravesite.

Paying tributes to Atatürk, Mohamud wrote in the visitors' book: "Being a supreme commander leading the Turkish nation in the difficult days of history has made you a torch for the Turkish nation on this path to peace."

Prior to his Ankara visit, the Somali president met with Somali soldiers receiving commando training in the western province of Isparta.

"I visited our brave soldiers undergoing commando training in Isparta, Turkey, with the assistance of the Turkish government," he wrote on Twitter.

"I met some great future Somali military officers & leaders & I am proud of them all. We are grateful to Türkiye for this valuable security assistance," he added.