Separatist leader: Russian-backed forces head for Donetsk front - TASS

Forces of the Russian-backed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics are moving towards the Donetsk region after Russian forces took full control of Luhansk region last week, the Russian state news agency TASS cited Donetsk People's Republic leader Denis Pushilin as saying on Tuesday.

An official from the militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic separately said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces should be pushed back to the Kyiv region so their missiles stop threatening the people of Donbas, RIA news agency reported.

Russia has made control of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, which together make up the Donbas region, the central objective of its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Though Russia took the final Ukrainian strongholds in Luhansk region last week, Ukraine still controls around 45% of the neighbouring Donetsk region.