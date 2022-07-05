Death toll rises to 7 in Highland Park parade shooting: US police

Another person has died from a shooting at a Fourth of July Independence Day parade in the US state of Illinois, bringing the death toll to seven, according to police on Tuesday.

The shooting in Highland Park, 48 kilometers (30 miles) outside Chicago, also injured more than 30 others.

Police arrested suspected shooter Robert E. Crimo III, 22, late Monday.

The gunman purchased the firearm legally and fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd. He was dressed in women's clothing to mix with the crowd in an attempt to escape, according to law enforcement officials.

He used a high-powered rifle to fire bullets from the roof of a building into the crowd that was celebrating independence day. The firearm was recovered at the scene.

Earlier, President Joe Biden ordered the US flag at the White House flown at half-staff and on all public buildings and grounds as a mark of respect for the victims.