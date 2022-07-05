All injured out of danger after Copenhagen shopping centre shooting

All those seriously injured after the shopping centre shooting in Copenhagen are out of danger, a spokesperson for the capital region confirmed on Tuesday when asked by dpa.



"The condition of the patients is still a snapshot," a spokesperson explained. Three of the patients were already stable on Monday. Now the fourth person was also no longer in critical condition.



Three people - two Danish 17-year-olds and a 47-year-old man - were shot dead in the attack in a shopping centre on Sunday.



Four people were shot and seriously injured: two Danish women, one aged 19 and one 40, as well as a 16-year-old Swedish girl and a 50-year-old Swedish man.



The suspected perpetrator, a 22-year-old Dane, was arrested shortly after the crime and committed to a closed psychiatric ward for the period of pre-trial detention.



According to information from the TV channel TV2 News, the murder weapons are said to have come from a gun club. A person close to the suspect is said to be a member of the club and to have the authorization to keep weapons of the type used at home. The police did not confirm the information at first.



Danish Crown Prince Frederik and his eldest son Christian plan to attend the memorial service for the victims of the shooting in Copenhagen on Tuesday evening, the royal family announced.



