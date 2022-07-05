Lawmaker who supports YPG/PKK files criminal complaint against Sweden’s top diplomat

A Swedish independent politician who is a supporter of the YPG/PKK terrorist organization filed a criminal complaint Monday against Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

Sweden's official news agency TT reported that Amineh Kakabaveh filed the criminal charges against Linde with the Constitutional Commission on the grounds of her attitude towards a tripartite memorandum signed between Türkiye, Finland and Sweden on the Nordic countries' bids for NATO membership

The report said Kakabaveh was upset over Sweden's promise to export arms to Türkiye and she also wanted an article of the memorandum stating that Sweden would extradite criminals to Ankara to be examined.

Türkiye, Finland and Sweden signed the memorandum on June 28 during a NATO summit in Madrid after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met to discuss the issue and Ankara's related concerns.

The memorandum was signed by the foreign ministers of the three countries -- Türkiye's Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Pekka Haavisto of Finland and Ann Linde of Sweden -- in the presence of all three leaders and Stoltenberg.