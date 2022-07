7 members of same family killed in gun attack in Mexico

Seven members of the same family were killed in an armed attack in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, according to local media.

The family was shot in the middle of the night at their home in the municipality of Boca del Rio, media reports said.

Three women and four men, including a minor, were killed in the attack.

The family reportedly ran a chain of butcher shops.

An operation was launched to apprehend the suspects with the support of security forces.