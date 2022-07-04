Italian premier to arrive in Türkiye on Tuesday

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Tuesday at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish Communications Directorate, Draghi will preside over the 3rd Türkiye-Italy Intergovernmental Summit with Erdogan as part of his visit to the country.

As part of the summit, Turkish-Italian relations will be reviewed in all dimensions, and steps that can be taken to deepen and develop bilateral cooperation will be discussed, according to the statement.

During Draghi's visit, views will be exchanged on bilateral ties, Türkiye-EU relations, as well as regional and global issues.