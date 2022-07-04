Briton appeals against death sentence in separatist-held east Ukraine -Interfax

British citizen Aiden Aslin, sentenced to death by a court in the Russian-backed breakaway Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine, submitted an appeal on Monday, the Russian Interfax agency reported on Monday.

"A cassation appeal against the verdict was filed today," the lawyer representing him, Pavel Kosovan, told Interfax.

Aslin was sentenced to death last month together with fellow Briton Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun for "mercenary activities" because they had been captured while fighting as foreigners for Ukraine's army against Russian and Russian-backed forces in Ukraine.

TASS news agency reported on Friday the breakaway region's supreme court had received appeals from lawyers for Saadoun and Pinner but that Aslin had yet to submit an appeal.