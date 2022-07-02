Pilots delay strike at Scandinavian airline SAS

A walkout planned by pilots at Scandinavian airline SAS has been delayed once again, amid progress in negotiations, the company announced on Saturday.



A new deadline of midday Monday (1000 GMT) has been set for finding a solution between company management and workers, the airline said."Things are moving forward, otherwise we wouldn't be postponing and postponing some more," SAS chief negotiator Marianne Hernæs said, according to Danish broadcaster DR. "But we are still very far apart."



The strike involving 900 pilots. Originally announced for Wednesday, it had already been postponed and was supposed to start later on Saturday.SAS management and the Swedish, Norwegian and Danish pilots have been in talks for weeks. The Swedish pilots' union accuses the company, among other things, of using the pandemic to dismiss almost half the pilots with an agreed right to reinstatement, and then overriding this right.In the event of a strike, hundreds of flights would be cancelled every day in the Scandinavian countries.