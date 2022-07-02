More flights cancelled in Paris due to warning strikes

Many flights at Paris Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle Aiport were cancelled for the second day running on Saturday due to labour action calling for higher wages and better conditions.



Between 7 am and 2 pm (0500 - 1200 GMT), one fifth of flights would be cancelled, the airport announced. Roughly the same proportion were axed on Friday.





Striking workers are demanding more pay and better working conditions because of rising inflation. Staff levels at the airport had not increased despite air traffic levels picking back up, the strikers said. Meanwhile, the inflation rate rose to 6.5% in June.



Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle is the largest airport in France and the second largest passenger airport in Europe after London Heathrow.

