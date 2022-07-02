London says Russian supplies of 'modern weapons' dwindling

British intelligence indicates that Russia is running out of modern missiles.



Russia was using anti-ship missiles in a "secondary land attack role, likely because of dwindling stockpiles of more accurate modern weapons," said the British Defence Ministry in its latest intelligence update.



Russia has rejected the regular British reports as propaganda.



British intelligence said the weapon that hit a shopping centre in Kremenchuk on June 27 was likely a KH-32 anti-ship missile which is "not optimized to accurately strike ground targets."



The more recent strikes on an apartment block near Odessa likely involved a KH-22 missile, which is even less accurate, it said.

