Ukrainian lawmaker accused of treason by Kiev survives attack

In the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Ukrainian parliament member Oleksiy Kovalyov has apparently survived an attack by the Ukrainian intelligence service.



The 33-year-old is accused in Ukraine of treason and collaboration with Russia.



"I am alive and well and plan to return to work starting Monday," he said in a video released Thursday by Russian state news agency Ria Novosti that showed him with a bandaged arm in a hospital bed.



Kovalyov said that he was not intimidated and would continue to work for his constituency in the Kherson region until his mandate expires in 2023.



Last week, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, said on television that Kovalyov's car had been blown up.



Kovalyov had been elected to the Ukrainian parliament in 2019 via a direct mandate for President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party.



He was expelled from the party and the parliamentary group in late April on suspicion of collaborating with Russia. Kovalyov returned to his hometown of Hola Prystan, in the Kherson region, in April.



Russia seized almost all of Kherson after its invasion in late February. The area has recently seen an increasing number of attacks on Ukrainians cooperating with the occupiers.



