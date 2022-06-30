Salmonella discovered in chocolate factory in Belgium

Swiss-Belgian chocolate producer Barry Callebaut paused production in its plant in Wieze, Belgium, after finding salmonella bacteria, the company reported on Thursday.



The company is a leading international chocolate producer, but mainly supplies its products to other brands for further processing. The Barry Callebaut brand itself is, therefore, not very well known.



Salmonella bacteria, which can cause sever diarrhoea fever and stomach cramps, were found on Monday in the lecithin used in all its products.



The Belgian food standards agency FAVV was contacted immediately, and the company believes that the small amounts exported from the plant since Monday have not been processed further or reached supermarket shelves, company spokesperson Frank Keidel said. Clarification of the situation is ongoing.



Barry Callebaut delivers to bakeries, confectionery stores, restaurants and other hospitality and drinks businesses. With more than 12,000 employees in more than 40 countries, it considers itself the leading producer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products.



The plant in Wieze will now be cleaned and disinfected. This will take a few days, Keidel said.



