GERMAN PRESIDENT STEINMEIER HOLDS PHONE CALL WITH UKRAINES ZELENSKY

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has again spoken over the phone with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a conversation that lasted about an hour, according to Steinmeier's office.



Among other things, the German president congratulated Ukraine on its EU candidate status and expressed respect for Zelensky's "heroic fight against the Russian aggressor," Steinmeier's spokesperson Cerstin Gammelin wrote on Twitter.



On the same social media, Zelensky said they talked about "increasing defence support for Ukraine" and thanked Steinmeier for condolences over the "inhuman attack" on a shopping centre in Kremenchuk.



Zelensky and Steinmeier had already spoken over the phone in May after Ukraine rejected a visit by the German president at short notice in April due to his previous ties with Russia when he served as foreign minister.