Erdoğan and Scholz discuss latest developments in Madrid amid NATO summit

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid.

The closed-door meeting is the sixth bilateral contact of the Turkish leader at the high-level summit in the Spanish capital.

Earlier Thursday, Erdogan met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The Turkish president held separate meetings with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.