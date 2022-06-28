Turkiye, Sweden and Finland sign joint memorandum adressing concerns

Turkiye, Sweden and Finland has signed a joint memorandum to address Turkiye's concerns over the two Nordic countries joining NATO.

Turkiye 'got what it wanted' from the talks with Sweden and Finland talks, the Turkish presidency said in a separate statement, underlining that a full cooperation was agreed on with Turkiye on fighting the PKK and its affiliates.

Solidarity will be shown toward Turkiye in its fight against all kinds of terrorism, it said. Furthermore, Sweden and Finland also agreed not to support the PKK terrırist organization's Syrian wing, the YPG as well as the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

"As prospective NATO Allies, Finland and Sweden extend their full support to Turkiye against threats to its national security," the trilateral memorandum read.

"To that effect, Finland and Sweden will not provide support to YPG/PYD, and the organisation described as FETÖ in Turkiye."

"Finland and Sweden reject and condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, in the strongest terms," it continued, highlighting that Finland and Sweden condemn all terrorist organisations perpetrating attacks against Turkiye, and express their deepest solidarity with Ankara.

"Finland and Sweden commit to prevent activities of the PKK and all other terrorist organisations and their extensions, as well as activities by individuals in afiliated and inspired groups or networks linked to these terrorist organisations," the memorandum said.

"Turkiye, Finland and Sweden confirm that now there are no national arms embargoes in place between them," the memorandum also added.